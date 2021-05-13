India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's father hospitalised after showing sever symptoms of COVID-19, informs wife

"I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I'm taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family," she added.

In several Instagram stories she posted, she also revealed that when she was in the IPL bio-bubble, her mother and brother tested positive for Covid but they recovered.

"It's been really tough and challenging for me as mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them from time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they've recovered," Dhanashree wrote. She also mentioned that her uncle and aunt died of Covid-related complications.

Chahal and Dhanashree were living in the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's bio bubble during the domestic T20 league before it was postponed indefinitely after players and support staff of various franchises started testing positive. The players were later sent safely to their homes by their respective franchises.

The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire country badly as more than three lakh people are testing positive on a daily basis and leaving thousands dead.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 12), former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh's father Shiv Prasad Singh passed away due to Covid-19. The India cricketer took to his Twitter handle and said his father was suffering from Covid-19.

Earlier last week, former India spinner Piyush Chawla's father died after contracting the deadly virus.