Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India squad for ODI series against SA announced; Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar make comeback

By
India squad for ODI series against SA announced; Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar make comeback

New Delhi, March 8: India's squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against South Africa has been announced on Sunday (March 8). Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be making their comebacks into the side after recovering from the injury.

Dhawan, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar have all recovered from their injuries and their inclusion makes the team strong. Rohit Sharma - who sustained an injury during the New Zealand tour - will be missing the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a forgettable outing in New Zealand - has been dropped from the squad announced by the new chairman of selector Sunil Joshi.

Virat Kohli will be leading the squad as the India captain hasn't been given any rest. Kohli too had a disappointing tour of New Zealand where he slammed just a fifty.

Hardik signalled his return to the Indian squad after he had a phenomenal performance in the DY Patil T20 Cup. In the final game, Hardik smashed 55-ball 158*, which was studded with 20 towering sixes.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 15:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue