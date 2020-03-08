India squad for ODI series against SA announced; Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar make comeback

Dhawan, Pandya and Bhuvneshwar have all recovered from their injuries and their inclusion makes the team strong. Rohit Sharma - who sustained an injury during the New Zealand tour - will be missing the tournament.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a forgettable outing in New Zealand - has been dropped from the squad announced by the new chairman of selector Sunil Joshi.

Virat Kohli will be leading the squad as the India captain hasn't been given any rest. Kohli too had a disappointing tour of New Zealand where he slammed just a fifty.

Hardik signalled his return to the Indian squad after he had a phenomenal performance in the DY Patil T20 Cup. In the final game, Hardik smashed 55-ball 158*, which was studded with 20 towering sixes.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.