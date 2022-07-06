India Squad for West Indies ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead; Virat Kohli, Rohit, Rishabh, Bumrah Rested

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side while Ravindra Jadeja has been named as the vice-captain of the India team during the tour to West Indies.

Senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik, all-rounder Hardik Pandya etc have not been selected for the tour and has been rested.

All these players are part of India squad for the T20I and ODI series against England. The Indian team will leave to West Indies after the away white ball formats series against England.

It may be recalled that Dhawan had also led India last year during a short white ball tour to Sri Lanka when the majority of India stars were in England for the Test series.

Rahul Dravid was the interim coach of India then but later he took over as the full-time coach of India after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which was held in the UAE.

It is not clear whether Dravid will accompany the team to the West Indies but since there is no specific mention of it by the BCCI, it is expected that the head coach might travel to the Caribbean with the team from England.

India have started the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in the Australia in October-November and is in the race to select the best 15.

India’s ODI schedule against WI

1st ODI: July 22, Queens Park Oval

2nd ODI: July 24: Queens Park Oval

3rd ODI: July 27, Queens Park Oval

India’s squad for 3 ODIs against WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.