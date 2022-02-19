India Squads For Sri Lanka Series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Rahane, Pujara dropped

Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the permanent Test captain of India, making him the full-time captain in all three formats now.

But in the Test squad, both senior batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped but chief selector Chetan Sharma said the doors are always open to them and it is indeed great to see them playing in the Ranji Trophy.

“Rohit Sharma is the No 1 cricketer in the country and our choice of Test captaincy. He was a clear choice for us. We want to create leadership under him. We have to manage rest for every player whenever he wants.

“As long as Rohit is fit and available he will be the Test captain. We will give him rest whenever he or the team management or the medical staff gives us a directive,” said Chetan Sharma.

Rohit has amassed 3047 runs in 43 Test matches so far, at a pretty good average of 46.87. Almost 50 percent of these runs have come since he started opening the innings, that too at a much better average of 58.48. He already has eight centuries and 14 fifties to his name in Tests.

Hardik Pandya was not considered for any formats because he was not match fit while KL Rahul and Washington Sundar will miss the whole of Sri Lanka series as is Shardul Thakur.

India T20I Squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

India Test Squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (Captain) Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharath, R Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.