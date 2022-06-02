India Tour of West Indies 2022 Schedule: Live Streaming, Date, India Time, Squads, Players List

Team India will be playing two T20Is in Ireland before heading for England to play one-off Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs against the English side.

The Men in Blue will resume their international assignment with a home series against South Africa under acting skipper KL Rahul. India face the Proteas in 5 T20Is before Rohit Sharma and the other rested stars return for the UK tour.

The highly anticipated series as India returns to the Caribbean after three years and will be led by new captains Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran. The series will be a culmination of an action-packed summer for both the teams in the buildup to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking about the upcoming series WI captain, Nicholas Pooran on the upcoming series, said, "We have a young team that is eager to restore the brand of cricket the West Indies team is known for playing. As I take charge of this team, our ambition is to always be competitive, as we look to use this series to fine-tune our preparations for the upcoming T20 and 50 Over World Cups."

Where to watch:

The series between India and West Indies will be premiered on FanCode. It will be the only platform streaming these matches LIVE for Indian audiences.

Live Streaming: FanCode app and www.fancode.com

Venues: The ODI series and three T20Is will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago and St Kitts & Nevis, with the final two T20Is scheduled for Lauderhill, Florida in the USA.

Timing:

ODIs will start at 7 PM IST

T20Is will start at 8 PM IST

Squads: The squads aren't yet announced by BCCI, as well as CWI.

Full Schedule and Results:

Match No. Day/Date Venue Time (IST) Result 1st ODI Friday, July 22 Queen's Park Oval 7 PM N/A 2nd ODI Sunday, July 24 Queen's Park Oval 7 PM N/A 3rd ODI Wednesday, July 27 Queen's Park Oval 7 PM N/A 1st T20I Friday, July 29 Brian Lara Cricket Academy 8 PM N/A 2nd T20I Monday, August 1 Warner Park 8 PM N/A 3rd T20I Tuesday, August 2 Warner Park 8 PM N/A 4th T20I Saturday, August 06 Broward County Cricket Stadium 8 PM N/A 5th T20I Sunday, August 07 Broward County Cricket Stadium 8 PM N/A