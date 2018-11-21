India Vs Australia 1st T20I, Live Updates: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl first in Brisbane

Brisbane, Nov 21: India captain Virat Kohli won a crucial toss and opted to bowl first against Australia and invited Aaron Finch to bat first in the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series, here on Wednesday (November 21).

The Men In Blue, under the leadership of captain Virat Kohli, must be looking to continue their dominance against the Aussies in the shortest format of the game. When they last toured Down Under in 2016, under MS Dhoni's leadership, the Indian team became the first visiting side to whitewash Australia in the shortest format of the game.

The Indian side is now being led by Kohli, who has successfully carried the baton from his predecessor and it will be interesting to see how the Men In Blue will fare against the Aaron Finch & Co.

The Men In Blue have been sweating it out hard in the nets at the venue and the fact that their top-order is in good form, the visitors must be hoping to start their campaign with a win. For that, they will have to overcome a formidable Australian bowling attack comprising Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, and Billy Stanlake.

The pitch at Gabba has always favoured the pace bowlers hence, it will be an exciting contest between bat and bowl where the batters will be consistently tested.

Here are the live updates from the game:

Jasprit Bumrah bowls the second over for India and he bowls the tight line as well. 4 runs were scored by the Aussies in that over. Finch too gets off the mark with a single. Aus - 5/0 after 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball in the opening T20I and he concedes just a single from that over. D'Arcy Short opened his account with the bat as he opened innings with Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. Aus- 1/0 after 1. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed. Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake. Aaron Finch: I would have preferred to bowl first, but I don't mind putting up a score on the board. It is a beautiful wicket. We have played against them a lot. Both sides are familiar with each other. Adam Zampa comes in for Nathan Coulter-Nile. Virat Kohli: We are going to bowl first. Looks a hard surface with a decent covering of grass. We haven't had much of time here, so we would like to see how the pitch behaves. We want to figure out in what areas we need to score as well. The preparation has been chilled out because for the Tests you need a lot more time and you need to be in the nets. But come game time, you need to be switched on. Both teams know the strengths and weaknesses of each other. It's going to be competitive. Toss: India captain started the Australia tour by winning the toss and Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first. Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first T20I between India and Australia.