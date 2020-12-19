India vs Australia: Day 3 Live Updates: Aussie pacers run through India's top-order early in morning session

Adelaide, December 19: Australian bowlers would be aiming to claw their way back into the game and restrict India to as low total as possible when they step into the middle on day three of the pink-ball test here on Saturday (December 19).
After getting folded for 244 in their first innings, bowlers put India on the driver's seat after restricting the Aussies to 191 in their first innings. If Ashwin spun a web with figures of 4/55, Umesh Yadav bowled brilliantly to finish with 3/40. Having taken a 53-run lead -- something which could have been more had the last three Australian wickets not added 80 runs.
India were 9/1 in their second essay at stumps. The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting.
The Indians lost their first wicket early when Pat Cummins clean bowled young opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 4. But Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) battled it out against Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day.
They will look to start afresh on Day 3 and add some runs on the board to ensure their teammates put a heavy score on the board.
Here are the live updates from the match on day 3:
WICKET!! Hanuma Vihari also departs for 8 and he's too caught behind by Paine. HAZLEWOOD completes his FIVE-FOR India - 31/9 in 20.1 overs. It's absolute carnage!
WICKET!! Hanuma Vihari also departs for 8 and he's too caught behind by Paine. HAZLEWOOD completes his FIVE-FOR India - 31/9 in 20.1 overs. It's absolute carnage!
200 Test wickets for Hazlewood as he removes Ashwin and Saha on successive deliveries.
WICKET! Ashwin is caught behind by Tim Paine and Hazlewood is on a HAT-TRICK. Ashwin reviewed it for the sake of it but in vain. India - 26/8.
Wicket! Wriddhiman Saha (4) too makes his way towards the pavilion as he gives a simple catch to Labuschagne. Hazlewood gets another wicket. India - 26/7. Will they be able to reach 50? The tourists only have a slender lead of 76 runs.
The story of the first hour of the day's play has been scripted by the Australian pacers! India's Big FIVE are back in the pavilion!
Indian batters in the 2nd innings so far: Shaw - 4; Bumrah - 0; Pujara - 0; Agarwal - 9; Rahane - 0; Kohli - 4.
Pat Cummins completes 150 Test wickets and the 150th scalp was the priceless wicket of Virat Kohli.
1⃣5⃣0⃣ Test wickets for @patcummins30 in 3⃣1⃣ Test matches!! 🙌 #AUSvIND— NSW Blues (@CricketNSWBlues) December 19, 2020
Virat Kohli was his 150th! 💪 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/pP8dkdC8JC
WICKET!! VIRAT KOHLI (4) IS CAUGHT BY CAMERON GREEN AT POINT. PAT CUMMINS GETS THE BIG FISH. INDIA 19-6. This is a sensational start from the Australian pacers as they've picked up 4 wickets in a matter of 7 overs. Indians are pushed on the backfoot very early in the day as the game has shifted.
WICKET!!! AJINKYA RAHANE TOO DEPARTS FOR A DUCK. HE'S CAUGHT BEHIND BY PAINE AND HAZLEWOOD HAS BAGGED SECOND WICKET IN HIS FIRST OVER OF THE INNINGS. INDIA - 15/5.
Wicket! Mayank Agarwal (9) gets a nick on the first delivery bowled by Josh Hazlewood and Paine pouches another catch safely. India - 15/4. They are in a spot of bother now.
Cheteshwar Pujara's form has dipped after the last tour of Australia. He hasn't scored a single century since Sydney Test.
Pujara after tour to Australia 2018/19— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 19, 2020
10 Tests
16 inngs
457 runs
Avg 28.56
HS 81#AUSvIND
Big Wicket! Cheteshwar Pujara (0) edges Pat Cummins and Tim Paine doesn't do anything wrong to catch him. India have lost their 3rd wicket for 15. Cummins has so far picked all three wickets in the second innings.
Wicket! Nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (2) has been caught and bowled by Pat Cummins in the second over of the day's play. India - 15/2
This is something which Mayank would like to improve.
Mayank Agarwal Test Batting Average:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 19, 2020
1st Innings - 71.75
2nd Innings - 23.16#AUSvIND
Four! 1st runs of the day for India came from Agarwal's bat as he flicks Mitchell Starc towards mid-wicket and gets a boundary. Brilliantly timed! With that shot Mayank Agarwal completes 1000 Test runs. Fastest to 1000 runs as an opener for India in 19* innings.
Overnight batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Jasprit Bumrah to resume batting on Day 3. Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings for hosts.
What should Indians do on Day 3 to put themselves on top in this game.
Mantra for India: Bat the entire day, win the Test. Not easy on a two-paced pitch, sluggish outfield and an Aussie side determined not to be humbled for the first time in a D/N match. Therein lies the challenge— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 19, 2020
Here's wishing former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting a happy birthday.
💬 "He was simply a match-winner, one of those players that would have a significant shift on matches when he was either in the field or had a bat in the hand."— ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2020
On Ricky Ponting's birthday, watch his teammate Tom Moody heap praise on the Australia superstar 📽️ pic.twitter.com/DULW1smUYX
Which one was your favourite catch of 2020?
Virat Kohli's beautiful catch yesterday got me thinking of what might be my favourite catch in 2020. This is it: Ravi Jadeja's one handed hanger, taking out Wagner in the second NZ Test. Which 2020 catch is your fave? #AUSvIND https://t.co/hM9HzeLZPr— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 19, 2020
Indian batsmen prepare to bat on Day 3.
#TeamIndia's two overnight batsmen are set to start afresh on Day 3. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Eeq9Kz1SjM— BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.