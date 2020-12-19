India vs Australia: Day 3 Live Updates: Aussie pacers run through India's top-order early in morning session

Adelaide, December 19: Australian bowlers would be aiming to claw their way back into the game and restrict India to as low total as possible when they step into the middle on day three of the pink-ball test here on Saturday (December 19).

After getting folded for 244 in their first innings, bowlers put India on the driver's seat after restricting the Aussies to 191 in their first innings. If Ashwin spun a web with figures of 4/55, Umesh Yadav bowled brilliantly to finish with 3/40. Having taken a 53-run lead -- something which could have been more had the last three Australian wickets not added 80 runs.

India were 9/1 in their second essay at stumps. The 62-run lead with nine wickets in the bag could prove to be crucial as the wicket isn't getting any better for batting.

The Indians lost their first wicket early when Pat Cummins clean bowled young opener, Prithvi Shaw, for 4. But Mayank Agarwal (5) and nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (0) battled it out against Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the dying stages of the second day.

They will look to start afresh on Day 3 and add some runs on the board to ensure their teammates put a heavy score on the board.

Here are the live updates from the match on day 3: