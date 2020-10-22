India vs Australia 2020-21 series: Full schedule of Tests, ODIs, T20Is, Venues, Details of Pink Ball Test

Melbourne, October 22: The much-awaited India's tour of Australia will begin on November 27 with an ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground. The first T20I will be at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on December 4, while the first Test will start at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.
The Indian team will fly out of Dubai after the on-going IPL 2020, which is scheduled for a November 10 final, reported ESPNCricinfo. It has been reported that head coach Ravi Shastri and Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari too will arrive in Dubai in the first week of November and will undergo a six-day quarantine.
It is for the first time the Indian is starting the Australia tour with white-ball formats. Sydney will be the touching point for India and Australia cricketers and they will be quarantined there with access to practice facilities. Cricket Australia and the New South Wales Government have come to an agreement on this point. Adelaide will host the day-night Pink Ball Test.
There are several Australian cricketers who are currently in the UAE playing in the IPL 2020 like David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood etc. All these cricketers and the Indian counterparts will touch down in Sydney from Dubai for the full-fledged series.
India under Virat Kohli had defeated Australia during the last tour in 2018-19, and it was India's first-ever series win Down Under. Pujara had played a stellar role in that triumph. The selection committee under Sunil Joshi will select India squad for the tour this weekend and it is expected to be a jumbo squad of 23-25 players for all formats.
The schedule:
1st ODI: November 27: Sydney
2nd ODI: Novermber 29: Sydney
3rd ODI: December 1: Manuka Oval, Canberra
1st T20I: December 4: Manuka Oval: Canberra
2nd T20I: December 6: Sydney
3rd T20I: December 8: Sydney
1st Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval
2nd Test: December 26-31: Melbourne
3rd Test: January 7- 11: Sydney
4th Test: January 15-19: Brisbane
