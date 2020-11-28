India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

The only silver lining in the otherwise dark match was the 128-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya. While the failure of KL Rahul (12) and Shreyas Iyer (2) will definitely stand out, what is more worrying is the lack of a sixth bowler for India. With Pandya still a while away from being bowling ready, Kohli definitely needs to think out his options with the balls.

In fact, Kohli was honest enough to admit after the first game that the team lacks a genuine all-rounder unlike the Aussies. While the bowling department needs a rethink, the fielding too left a lot to be desired as the Indians looked rusty and skipper Kohli made no bones about the fact that the body language of the boys wasn't on expected levels after the 25-over mark.

2. Team News - Australia

The Australians looked like a well-oiled machine as they excelled in every department. In fact, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after having a poor IPL 2020, turned the game on its head with a 19-ball 45 as he sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt. Marcus Stoinis picked up a side injury and that would be the only area of focus for the Aussies as they otherwise looked like in complete sync. The wicket at the SCG is once again expected to be a batting paradise and the Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah would look to learn from the mistakes they made in the opening match.

3. Probable 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini (T Natarajan), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal (Kuldeep Yadav).

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis (Moises Henriques), Alex Carrey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

4. Dream11

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins.

5. Match details

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 9.10 AM IST

Live telecast: Sony Sports Networks

Live streaming: Sony LIV