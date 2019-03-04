Cricket

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Preview: Where to watch, timing, probable XI & more

By
India will want to take a 2-0 lead in the series

Nagpur, March 4: India will face Australia in the second ODI here on Tuesday (March 5) with the hosts ahead 1-0 in the five-match series. In the first ODI at Hyderabad, India huffed over the line with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav sharing an unbeaten century stand. India will certainly like to extend the advantage and here's the MyKhel preview of the second India vs Australia ODI.

1. Team News - India

From the team point of view, the win over Australia might have given them some good portends. Nothing is brighter than the partnership of Dhoni and Jadhav for the fifth wicket. India were tottering a bit after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu under 100. But Dhoni and Jadhav, both of whom made fifty, rescued India while staying till the end to carry India past home. In the bowling department too India found good efforts from senior pacer Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who produced a parsimonious spell. Jasprit Bumrah was uncharacteristically expensive and the paceman would like to get back on the track.

2. Team News - Australia

Several Australian batsmen, including opener Usman Khawaja, who made a fifty, got starts but none stayed long enough to take the team to a bigger total. The Aussies team management would like to see a change in Nagpur and for that they need some substantial contribution from the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khawaja and skipper Aaron Finch, who has been woeful against India the whole season starting from Down Under.

3. Pitch, Conditions

The 22-yard strip at Hyderabad was a sluggish one, which never really encouraged shot making. But Nagpur is traditionally a high scoring venue and batsmen should get some runs against their names here. The weather in Nagpur will be scorching with the region gradually drifting towards summer. Dew may be a factor in the evening because of the heat in the afternoon, so the team batting first would like to get as many runs as possible.

4. Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

5. Where to watch

The match will be aired live from 1:30 PM IST on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow the live updates on Mykhel.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
