India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live telecast & streaming

1. Team News - India

India seemed to have found a solution to their imbalance in the line-up in Rajkot as KL Rahul succeeded emphatically in his new role as wicketkeeper batsman. Rahul should be continuing in his role in the series-decider too, particularly because Rishabh Pant is still recuperating from the blow he received during the Mumbai one-dayer. Kuldeep Yadav changed the match on its head at Rajkot dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne and it remains to be seen whether India will add Yuzvendra Chahal to the line-up in his ‘home' ground. But the shorter boundaries and belter of a pitch may work against that thinking.

2. Team News - Australia

Australia will hope for a solid contribution from openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch as without their salvo upfront they struggled in the chase of 340. Bengaluru is likely to present another high-scoring match and the visitors would like to have a meaty effort from the duo. Other than that, the middle-order showed signs of form but at Rajkot the task proved a little taller. And they would also like a tidier effort from their bowlers.

3. Dream11

Openers: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, KL Rahul (wk)

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

4. Probable XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson.

5. TV Timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 1.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on HotStar. You can also follow the match through MyKhel Live Updates.