India Vs Australia, 3rd T20I Toss and Playing XI Update: Kohli elects to field as Finch returns for Australia

Aaron Finch is back in the Australian squad and the senior opener is going to open the innings along with Matthew Wade. Finch has replaced Marcus Stoinis in the Playing XI.

After winning the toss, Kohli said: "We are going to bowl. Shorter boundaries and we had a good game last time and for the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves. It's been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group, we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket. No changes (in the playing xi)."

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Blog

Captain Finch said his team would also have elected to chase had he won the toss. The Aussie skipper said hopefully his team will bat well.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's a used wicket and hopefully, we'll bat well tonight. We did see a bit of turn in the last game and expect the spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. Only one change. I come in and Stoinis is out, he's got a bit of niggle and It's a long summer ahead and don't want to take any chances and blow it up. No balls are something that's killed us over the last few games and we want to control that going forward. Somewhere around 190 is what we are after and you got to be careful as this is a tough ground to defend. We gonna give it all tonight," said Finch.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

India: KL Rahul(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal