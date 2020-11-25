Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia | From Kapil Dev to Anil Kumble: India's 5 best ODI bowlers against Aussies

By
Kapil Dev is the highest wicket taker for India in the ODIs against Australia
Kapil Dev is the highest wicket taker for India in the ODIs against Australia

Bengaluru, November 25: The ODI series between India and Australia will begin on Friday (November 25), marking the beginning of a long tour. The India vs Australia ODIs have always generated a lot of interest over the years and some really tight contests played by some excellent players.

Here's MyKhel looking at five Indian bowlers who are most successful in ODIs against Australia. Wasim Akram (67 wickets) and Curtly Ambrose (61 wickets) are the most successful bowlers of all time in the ODIs against Australia. Here's the Indian list.

1. Kapil Dev - 45 wickets

1. Kapil Dev - 45 wickets

The legendary all-rounder has taken 45 wickets from 41 matches with a best of 5 for 43. In the overall list, he is 15th and is tied with South African pacer Allan Donald, who has taken 45 wickets from 30 matches.

2. Ajit Agarkar - 36 wickets

2. Ajit Agarkar - 36 wickets

Agarkar has always been a feisty ODI bowler. He has given away some runs but always took wickets and till Mohammed Shami overtook him remained the fastest Indian bowler to 50 ODI wickets. He has done well against the Aussies taking 36 wickets from 21 matches with a best of 6 for 42. He is 24th in the overall list and is tied with West Indian off-spinner Carl Hooper, who plucked 36 wickets from 40 matches.

3. J Srinath - 33 wickets

3. J Srinath - 33 wickets

Srinath made an impression in the 1991-92 tour to Australia as a raw pacer and his stunning delivery to Windies left-hander Keith Arthurton is still remembered. Srinath kept a liking for Australia for the rest of his career, constantly among wickets - 33 wickets from 29 matches with a best of 4 for 30.

4. Harbhajan Singh - 32 wickets

4. Harbhajan Singh - 32 wickets

Harbhajan and Australia had shared a rocky relationship on and off the field. The wily offie remained a thorn in the flesh of the Aussies throughout his career in red ball and white ball formats. He has taken 32 wickets from 35 wickets with a best of 3/37. He is 31 in the overall list, tied with Viv Richards (32 wickets from 54 matches) and Shoaib Akhtar (32 wickets from 26 matches).

5. Irfan Pathan/Anil Kumble: 31 wickets

5. Irfan Pathan/Anil Kumble: 31 wickets

The left-arm pacer and leg-spin legend were at their best against the Aussies, the best team of their playing time. Pathan made an impression on his debut tour to Australia in 2003-04 and Kumble too started a new chapter in his long career on that tour. Irfan took 31 wickets from 24 matches and Kumble bagged 31 sticks from 29 matches. Irfan's best is 4/41 while Kumble's best figures are 3/42. They are 34th in the overall list and there is a third bowler on the table - New Zealand dibbly-dobbler Chris Harris, who picked up 31 wickets from 38 matches.

More INDIA News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More