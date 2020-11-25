India vs Australia | From Kapil Dev to Anil Kumble: India's 5 best ODI bowlers against Aussies

1. Kapil Dev - 45 wickets

The legendary all-rounder has taken 45 wickets from 41 matches with a best of 5 for 43. In the overall list, he is 15th and is tied with South African pacer Allan Donald, who has taken 45 wickets from 30 matches.

2. Ajit Agarkar - 36 wickets

Agarkar has always been a feisty ODI bowler. He has given away some runs but always took wickets and till Mohammed Shami overtook him remained the fastest Indian bowler to 50 ODI wickets. He has done well against the Aussies taking 36 wickets from 21 matches with a best of 6 for 42. He is 24th in the overall list and is tied with West Indian off-spinner Carl Hooper, who plucked 36 wickets from 40 matches.

3. J Srinath - 33 wickets

Srinath made an impression in the 1991-92 tour to Australia as a raw pacer and his stunning delivery to Windies left-hander Keith Arthurton is still remembered. Srinath kept a liking for Australia for the rest of his career, constantly among wickets - 33 wickets from 29 matches with a best of 4 for 30.

4. Harbhajan Singh - 32 wickets

Harbhajan and Australia had shared a rocky relationship on and off the field. The wily offie remained a thorn in the flesh of the Aussies throughout his career in red ball and white ball formats. He has taken 32 wickets from 35 wickets with a best of 3/37. He is 31 in the overall list, tied with Viv Richards (32 wickets from 54 matches) and Shoaib Akhtar (32 wickets from 26 matches).

5. Irfan Pathan/Anil Kumble: 31 wickets

The left-arm pacer and leg-spin legend were at their best against the Aussies, the best team of their playing time. Pathan made an impression on his debut tour to Australia in 2003-04 and Kumble too started a new chapter in his long career on that tour. Irfan took 31 wickets from 24 matches and Kumble bagged 31 sticks from 29 matches. Irfan's best is 4/41 while Kumble's best figures are 3/42. They are 34th in the overall list and there is a third bowler on the table - New Zealand dibbly-dobbler Chris Harris, who picked up 31 wickets from 38 matches.