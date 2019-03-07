India Vs Australia: Here's the Probable India XI for 3rd ODI in Ranchi

1. Rohit Sharma

The limited-overs vice-captain scored a slow 38 in the first ODI while was dismissed for duck in the second ODI. Rohit faced 66 deliveries in the first ODI and was dismissed in the first over itself in Nagpur.

So far, the Hitman has failed to live up to the expectations and would be eager to add some runs. He didn't score many runs during the ODI series in New Zealand and team would be hoping that the right-handed batsman regains his form.

2. Shikhar Dhawan/KL Rahul

The southpaw, like his opening partner, is also going through a lean patch. Dhawan, who has played 125 ODIs for India, hasn't even crossed 30 in the last 5 innings after back-to-back fifties against New Zealand. While many feel Dhawan's poor form is more of a mental block than technical, the Delhi cricketer would be hoping to play a big knock against the Australians.

KL Rahul:

If the team management opts to bench out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan, then the Karnataka batsman could be asked to open the innings alongside Rohit. Rahul was in sublime form against Australia in the T20I series and deserves to get some match practice before the World Cup. The talented right-handed batsman is perceived as a back-up opener for the WC and in such a case giving him some match practice becomes all the more important.

3. Virat Kohli

Team India's captain charismatic slammed a gritty century, his 40th in ODIwhen rest of the batters failed to rise to the occasion. Kohli showed his class against a quality Australian bowling attack and constructed his classy innings brilliantly.

Kohli has been brilliant as a captain in the series as well for he has made the necessary bowling changes. Ranchi has been a happy hunting ground for the explosive Delhi batsman and fans would hope to see another Kohli classic here.

4. Ambati Rayudu

The Hyderabad batsman too hasn't been in the best of form in the previous two ODI and would be hoping to make amends against Australian spinners. He's fallen to Adam Zampa in the first ODI and was trapped plumb in front by Nathan Lyon in the second ODI. The right-handed top-order batsman would be hoping to get to scoring runs in the third ODI.

5. MS Dhoni

The Ranchi cricketer will be playing in front of a packed home crowd. The supporters would be hoping for a special knock from the veteran cricketer. Dhoni has already slammed a ton (139*) at this venue and fans would expect nothing less from their favourite cricket.

The 37-year-old was dismissed for a golden duck in the second ODI and would be looking to score runs and play according to the demand of the situation.

6. Kedar Jadhav

The right-handed batsman was the match-winner for India with his all-round effort in Hyderabad but was dismissed cheaply in the second ODI for 13. The pint-sized dynamite had a soft dismissal and left his team in the lurch on a pitch that wasn't easy to bat on.

The Pune batsman was promoted over Dhoni in Nagpur but failed. However, he was decent with the ball in Nagpur and would be hoping to break those threatening partnerships.

7. Vijay Shankar

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was a revelation in Nagpur with his fine knock of 46 after he was promoted at No. 5. Shankar showed tremendous character in the final over as he successfully defended 10 runs to hand India a fine win.

He bowled just three deliveries and picked up two wickets to bundle the Australians for 242 as India won the game. Shankar was bowling only his second over of the innings and did the unthinkable.

The medium pacer has performed his duties decently, whatever tasks he's been assigned and would be hoping to continue doing that.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

The Saurashtra cricketer is included in the squad as a replacement to Hardik Pandya and has made an immediate impact.

Jadeja is consistently bowling economically and his electrifying fielding keeps the pressure on the Australian batters inside the circle.

He effected a brilliant direct-hit in Nagpur to run out dangerous looking Peter Handscomb and turned the tide in his team's favour. The team would be hoping for a similar all-round show in the Ranchi ODI.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The strike pacer would be making a comeback in the third ODI after he was given a rest. Bhuvneshwar did well against Australia in the ODIs in the latter's backyard and the right-arm pacer would replace Mohammed Shami in Ranchi.

10. Kuldeep Yadav



The Uttar Pradesh spinner would be India's first-choice spinner in Ranchi. The chinaman has been in a rich vein of form and continued his impressive form.

He's picked up 5 wickets in the series so far and troubled the Aussies with his spin in the middle overs. Kuldeep isn't allowing the visitors to score freely in the middle overs and has been a key to India's success so far.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

The No.1 ranked bowler in the ODI had an off day with the ball in Hyderabad but came back strongly in Nagpur and was once again at his economical best. In his 10 overs, Bumrah bowled 28 dot balls and even picked up two wickets.

In the 48th over, he conceded just 1 and proved why he's the best death-overs bowler and ensured India had 20 runs to defend in 12 deliveries.