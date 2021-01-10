Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Australia: ICC condemns racism in Sydney Test, seeks action taken report from CA

By Pti
ICC condemns racism in Sydney Test, seeks action taken report from CA (Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)
ICC condemns racism in Sydney Test, seeks action taken report from CA (Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

Dubai, January 10: The ICC on Sunday (January 10) condemned the incidents of Indian players being subjected to racial abuse by spectators during the third Test against Australia in Sydney and sought an action taken report from the host country's cricket board.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test after pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strongly condemned reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents," the apex body said in a statement.

India vs Australia: Spectators evicted from SCG for making racist remarks at India pacer Mohammed Siraj

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney reiterated the ICC's zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

"There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable.

"We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today.

India vs Australia: Faced abuses in Sydney earlier, now they have crossed line with racism: Ashwin

"We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport."

Sunday's developments in Sydney came a day after Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by a drunk spectator at the same venue.

More INDIA IN AUSTRALIA 2020 21 News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, January 10, 2021, 15:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More