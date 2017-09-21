India Vs Australia: Kuldeep Yadav joins elite club with hat-trick against Australia

Kolkata, Sep 21: Young china-man Kuldeep Yadav bagged his career's maiden hat-trick against Australia in the second one-day international here on Thursday (September 21).

The 22-year-old left-arm spinner scalped the wickets of Australian lower middle order to become the third Indian bowler in ODI history to have achieved this feat.

Bowling his eighth over after going for runs, the wrist-spinner from UP removed Matthew Wade (2), Ashton Agar (0) and Pat Cummins (0) on three successive deliveries to enter his name in the record books.

Playing just his ninth ODI the left-arm spinner joined the elite group of Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev, who were the only bowlers to have claimed a hat-trick in the 50-over format.

Chetan Sharma grabbed his hat-trick against New Zealand in Nagpur, 1987. While Kapil Dev grabbed his maiden ODI hat-trick against Sri Lanka in 1991 at Eden Gardens. Kuldeep has equaled the record after 26 years.

However, this is not the first time when Kuldeep has bagged a hat-trick. He had done it in the U-19 World Cup for India as well.

The Australian batsmen failed to pick him up in Chennai and it was no different tonight. It was an all-round bowling effort from India and Yadav joined the party by sending back Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins in as many balls to send the Eden Gardens crowd into a frenzy.

His best ball without a doubt was the hat-trick ball. The young spinners showed remarkable calm to bowl the wrong one that took a thick edge of Cummins' bat before landing into the hands of MS Dhoni.

Yadav got through Wade's stumps before trapping Agar infront of the stumps to be on a hat-trick. It was not the first time that Yadav took a hat-trick for his country.

He had become the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the U-19 World Cup, achieving the feat against Scotland in the 2014 edition. Yadav said it was a special night for him.

"Initially I was struggling to bowl in a particular area. It is a game of cricket, everything happens. Last match, where I was hit for three sixes in an over, it was a learning experience," he said.

Asked how he planned the hat-trick ball, Yadav added: "Mahi bhai (Dhoni) what I should bowl, he said 'tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal (bowl what you want)'. This is special for me, changed the game for us. Really proud moment."

(With inputs from PTI)