India vs Australia: Langer credits IPL for promoting sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship in players

Australia lost the last home series to India in 2018-19, but Langer said revenge is not on the minds of his players ahead of the much anticipated Test series.

"The word revenge is never a great word. It is a really great rivalry for world cricket," said Langer at the virtual media conference on Tuesday (December 15).

The India-Australia matches have always been a high voltage affairs, but the Aussie coach feels the IPL has promoted a sense of camaraderie and sportsmanship among the players.

"I also love the way the game is played. No one can argue that it wasn't exciting cricket (during the limited-overs leg), but it was played in the right spirit through the ODIs and T20s and I hope that remains.

"We will play tough cricket but in the spirit, it's meant to be played. That's one of the benefits of the IPL, I think. The guys get to know each other. There's a good relationship... All things said, I can't wait... Bring it on, Thursday."

India vs Australia: Aussies will have plans in place for Virat Kohli, says Justin Langer

Although they may have played more day-night Tests compared to India's one, Langer feels his team would have no advantage heading into the opening pink ball match.

"I have always said that the best players and best teams adapt regardless of the big game or the colour of the ball, so whether it is the red ball or the white ball or the pink ball, the best players and teams adapt to it.

"So, what has happened in the past, it is nice to replay. India have just come off a day-night practice game, we have done a bit of practice under lights.

"We haven't played for 12 months or so, so when it comes to the crunch, regardless of the ball, regardless of whether it is day-night or a day Test match it is game on. I don't think it (our past performance) has given us much advantage at all," added Langer.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is set to start in Adelaide on Thursday (December 17), will be broadcast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels.

(With PTI inputs)