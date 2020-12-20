India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami ruled out of remainder of series due to fracture in right forearm

The 30-year-old was hit on the elbow by a Pat Cummins' short ball during India's second essay which ended at a record lowest 36 for nine in the pink-ball Test. Shami received medical treatment on the ground but the pain didn't subside, forcing the Bengal cricketer to walk retired hurt.

Mohammed Shami taken to hospital for a scan after wrist injury; suspense over pacer's availability looms

The BCCI is yet to make a formal announcement about the development. But as for Shami's replacement, the team management might pick one from Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur. The players were not a part of India's Test squad but travelled Down Under with the team directly from the UAE. Pacer Mohammad Siraj - who is also part of the Indian Test squad - might also get a chance to make his Test debut.

"Mohammed Shami has a fracture and the chances of him taking part in the remaining three Test matches is next to nil," a BCCI source told PTI news agency on conditions of anonymity.

He added that Mohammed Siraj, for his impressive show in the two warm-up games, will be in line for a Boxing Day Test debut in Melbourne.

With no Virat Kohli available for the next three games due to his impending fatherhood, the Indian team is grappling with a lot of issues on multiple fronts. Shami has been one of India's most lethal weapons and his absence will not only weaken the bowling attack but India will also miss a sound cricket brain on the field.