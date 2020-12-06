India vs Australia: My game is always around the confidence which I carry: Hardik Pandya

Pandya’s 42 off 22 saw India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series. Following their thrilling win, Pandya said his game is always around the confidence he carries with him on the field.

“It is very simple. I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target. I have been in these situations many times and I learned from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident. I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps,” Pandya said after the match.

Meanwhile, the all rounder said that T Natarajan who finished with figures of 2-20 in his four over spell, deserved the player of the match more than him.

“They were batting really well and we wanted to be positive and special mention to Natarajan as well. I thought he should be the man of the match because the bowlers struggled here and he had a really good game,” added the Man-of-the-Match.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Riding on an explosive innings from Matthew Wade and Steve Smith, the hosts put on 194/5.

India chased down the total with two balls to spare. With Sunday’s win, India have won the T20 series and will now look to compete a whitewash when they take on the hosts on Tuesday in the final T20 match. Earlier, India lost the ODI series 2-1 to Australia.

Following the conclusion of the limited-overs series, the Men in Blues will take on the hosts in the highly-anticipated four-match Test series.