India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan unveils Team India's Retro Jersey and Kit for the upcoming series against Australia

Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of himself wearing the dark blue coloured jersey, which is identical to what the Indian side wore in 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go," Dhawan captioned the image with an emoji of Indian Flag.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The new jersey also has the MPL logo printed on it. The BCCI recently announced that MPL will be the new kit sponsors of the Indian Cricket Team.

The move comes after Australian men's cricket team announced its decision to sport specially-designed indigenous shirts against India. There were rumours that the Virat Kohli-led side may also return the favour by donning a 'retro' kit for both the T20 series as well as the ODIs.

The Men In Blue are set to play three T20s as many ODIs and four Test matches in the tour Down Under which begins from November 27. Most of the players who were were in the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020 along with Test specialists and coach Ravi Shastri have already left for Australia.

However, India's limited-overs vice-captain and one of the leading run-scorers against Australia - Rohit Sharma - isn't a part of the limited-overs squad due to the hamstring injury. Rohit is going through rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

To encourage the Indigenous Australians' role in the sport, Cricket Australia (CA) on November 11, unveiled the design, a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen. The design is an ode to the ancestors and past, present and future aboriginal cricketers.

Traditionally, Virat Kohli and his team have worn the sky-blue kits. The only time they tried out a different outfit was during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England when they were spotted wearing an orange-and-blue kit.

That was necessitated by a new ICC rule which stated: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event."

The ICC rule implied that other teams who sport blue jerseys will have to change their colours, especially during matches involving England as they were also wearing blue uniforms forcing India to switch to orange.