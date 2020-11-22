India vs Australia: Smith doesn’t have weaknesses against short ball: Aus assistant coach Andrew McDonald

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, McDonald said, “I don’t think it’s (short-ball) actually a weakness. I think they’re taking a shot at that area to get him out early and then what you’ll see after that initial potential plan, they will go to a more standard plan to try and negate the runs.”

He further added, “I think they’ve used it before and as I’ve said he’s done well before so I’m suggesting that plan hasn’t necessarily worked to its full effect. I know in the Test match he had that moment when Archer where it got him but in terms of coming back off that he was able to score runs.

“Even in one-day cricket, he was able to score and in T20 cricket he’s been able to score runs with that plan being adopted by opponents. I don’t necessarily see it as a weakness but they can keep approaching that way if they want,” he stated.

Former Australia skipper Smith suffered a concussion last year after being hit on the helmet by Jofra Archer during the Ashes and was later targeted by New Zealand’s Neil Wagner, who removed him four times.

Earlier, Smith fired a warning to the lethal Indian fast bowling unit to bring on the short stuff in the upcoming Test series. "If teams are trying to get me out like that it's probably a big benefit for the team because it takes a lot out of people's bodies if you continually bowl short," Smith had stated. "I've faced a lot of short bowling in my life and I haven't had too many stresses with it. I suppose we'll just wait and see."

India will play three ODIs, three T20s and four Tests starting November 27. The ODI and T20 series will be played in Sydney and Canberra from November 27 to December 8. The much anticipated Test series begins with the Day-Night Test at Adelaide from December 17.

(With inputs from agencies)