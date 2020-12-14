India vs Australia: Steve Smith finds it hard to stop visualising game before Test series

Smith will be a key member of the Australian team in the upcoming four-match series, which will begin with the pink-ball day/night match in Adelaide from December 17.

The Australian run-machine took to social media to give an idea about his preparations for the Test series.

"Even when preparing for a Test match it's important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it's just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee," Smith tweeted.

"This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting!"

Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance pic.twitter.com/jQZ6GiDHmv — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 13, 2020

The 31-year-old, who missed a year of cricket from March 2018 due to ban on the back of a ball-tampering scandal, goes into the Test series on the back of some impressive knocks in the limited-over leg of India's tour.

While he only scored 82 runs in the three-match T20I series, Smith smashed back-to-back centuries off identical 62 balls in two out of the three ODIs. He ended the ODI series with 216 runs at an average of 72.

In Tests since his return from the ban, Smith has scored three centuries, including a double hundred and five fifties in 14 innings.