India vs Australia | Steve Smith says Virat Kohli's outfit will miss this pacer during Tests

"Ishant Sharma is probably a big loss for them at the start, if he's not available... He's obviously played a lot of cricket. Maybe without him, it may not be the strongest. I'm sure they would like him to play," said Smith in a virtual press meet.

However, Smith said Indian bowling that consists the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can spruce up the visitors' attack.

"They are a good (bowling) line-up. They're pretty experienced now... Mohammed Shami has played a lot of cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has played a reasonable amount of cricket and a quality bowler. In the spin department, whichever spinner they use be it Ashwin, Jadeja or Kuldeep, they've all played a fair bit of cricket now.

"The quicks perhaps haven't played quite as much, whoever they go with them but they're all good bowlers. We're gonna have to be at our best as a batting group this summer, if we're gonna beat them."

The series will see Smith's face-off with Indian pace spearhead Bumrah for the first time in longer formats and he said the key against his awkward action is to be watchful all the time.

"I'm not doing anything specific. I think his skill set won't probably change too much. We know how he bowls, he's got a good pace. He's got that awkward action, very different to a lot of people. So, you've got to be pretty watchful all the time," he said.

India will start the Test with a day-night match at Adelaide from December 27.