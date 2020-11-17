India vs Australia: Virat Kohli faces Shami, Siraj, Jadeja in the nets to prepare for the upcoming ODI series

The 32-year-old right-handed batsman practised in the nets and meddled the balls bowled by pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (November 17) posted a video of Team India's practice session on its Twitter handle.

"When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate!" BCCI captioned the post.

The master and his apprentice



When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kt624gXp6V — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

Later, the Indian skipper also posted a video of himself batting against left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. "Love test cricket practice sessions," Kohli wrote.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

The Indian players are heavily sweating it out in the nets apart from spending time in the quarantine.

The BCCI handle also posted another video in which wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson could be seen having a hit in the nets.

"Neat and clean from @IamSanjuSamson," the post was captioned.

Earlier on Monday, India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan shared a video of himself gearing up for the upcoming series against Australia by sharing a video of his net session.

The southpaw can be seen hitting the balls right from the meat of the bat as prepares for an 'important tour'.

"Preparations in full swing for an important tour ahead," Dhawan tweeted. India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27.

Most of the players in the current 25-man touring party in Australia competed in the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE where pitches were slow with less carry and bounce. With KL Rahul spending considerable time in perfecting his pull-shots with deliveries hurled from 18 yards by Ravichandran Ashwin in the nets.