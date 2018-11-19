India vs Australia: Virat Kohli is doing all he wants and we're letting it happen: Bedi

Cricket

By
New Delhi, November 19: Former India left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi slammed India skipper Virat Kohli for trying to control Indian cricket on his own.

"That is what I am saying, one person (Virat Kohli) is doing all he wants and we are letting it happen. What would Anil (Kumble) have said, he was gracious to leave it like that," Bedi told Aaj Tak.

However, Bedi was all praise for Kohli the batsman who he said plays with lot passion and intensity. Bedi did not make any predictions about the upcoming series between India and Australia but said others too should step in to ease pressure on Kohli.

"The Indian team is good, we all know that but the same team went to England and South Africa and those teams were also "weak". Yes the bans have happened on two kids but a team is not made of two individuals. In fact, our team is made of one person, everything is about Kohli. The amount of focus there is, you don't realise how much pressure you are putting on that kid , both as a batsman and a captain," Bedi said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 18:11 [IST]
