India vs Australia: We've got enough batting to make a big difference in this series, says Langer

The series begins with the day-night opening Test in Adelaide from Thursday (December 17) and Australia will enter the game without David Warner (groin injury) and Will Pucovski (concussion-related problems). Opener Joe Burns' woeful run with bat has only added to the home team's problems.

"Wait and see on Thursday. We've got a very good team no matter which way we go. Dave Warner no doubt was a huge loss for us a few weeks ago, but I'm really confident that we've got enough batting to make a big difference in this series," Langer told Channel Seven.

The head coach is also hopeful that in-form all-rounder Cameron Green, who was subbed out of the pink ball warm-up game between India and Australia A due to concussion scare, will make his Test debut in Adelaide.

Australia's Green to make Test debut against India if given all-clear

Green arrived in Adelaide from Sydney along with Australia A players who are part of the Test squad like Joe Burns and Mitchell Swepson.

"Fingers crossed. The guys from Australia A arrived a couple of hours ago. He (Green) turned up with a big smile on his face. (A) massive opportunity potentially ahead for him to make his Test debut," Langer said.

"He looks in really good spirits. He's got training tomorrow and Wednesday. Fingers crossed he'll be right to go - he's a real talent," the former Australia opener added.