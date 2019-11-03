India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Score: Mahmudullah wins toss, elects to field; Shivam Dube makes India debut

Cricket
Live Blog
By

India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma & Co eye winning start amid debate over Delhi smog

New Delhi, November 3: Team India begin yet another Twenty20 International series at home when they take on Bangladesh in the first match at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (November 3).

Young players who are on the fringes will line up for another ICC Twenty20 World Cup audition while a few seniors will try to get back into the groove in the smog-hit series-opener.

Questions have been raised over the reason behind hosting the match in Delhi at a time when the national capital is battling post-Diwali air pollution but the BCCI ruled out shifting the tie due to logistic issues.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has been poor all through the day but that didn't dampen the morale of the fans who are queuing up in big numbers.

Here are the updates from the match:

Auto Refresh Feeds
06:41 pm

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

06:41 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

06:35 pm

Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well considering dew factor here. Our record chasing is good as well. The pitch looks slightly sticky, we need to assess and see what will be a fighting score. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.

06:28 pm

Pitch report: Looks a very hard Kotla wicket, no big cracks or dryness on the track. There's a hint of green tinge too, hence the ball will come on to the bat nicely. Don't think the spinners will get much help from this wicket, reckons Sunny G. Chasing would be an ideal option with the dew factor coming in, he further adds.

06:10 pm

After being rechristened to Arun Jaitley Stadium, this is the first international match at the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla.

06:07 pm

Match referee will make an inspection around 6:15 pm.

06:03 pm

The pollution levels have dropped at the stadium.

06:01 pm

Harbhajan Singh isn't happy with the air quality in Delhi.

05:59 pm

Welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and Bangladesh. A lot was being said about the AQI and smog in Delhi but the latest pictures from the stadium show that the visibility is just fine and the match would be held without any trouble. However, the players might feel uneasiness for the quality of the air in the national capital is severe.

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 3, 2019

