India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Toss Report, Playing 11 Details, Kuldeep Sen Injury Update

Bangladesh had scripted a thrilling one-wicket win in the first ODI at the same venue. So, here we are looking at the details from the toss of India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.



Toss: Bangladesh won, elected to bat.

1. Playing 11

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

2. Captains’ Comments

Litton Das, Bangladesh captain: “We would like to bat first. Looks a good wicket, last game we saw it was difficult to bat in the second innings. We have one change. Nasum is playing and Hasan Mahmud is not playing. The boys are pumped up for this contest.”

Rohit Sharma, India captain: “We have brought in Umran Malik in the place of Kuldeep Sen, who is not available for selection.”

BCCI later clarified about Kuldeep’s absence in a message: “Kuldeep Sen complained of back stiffness following the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday (December 4). The BCCI Medical Team has assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the 2nd ODI.”

3. Pitch report

Anjum Chopra to official broadcaster: “There was grip, turn and bounce for the spinners in the first game. Today we are playing on pitch number 8. It's a lot more brown. Could allow the batters a bit more time in playing their strokes. Still a good pitch to bat on, but you need to apply yourselves like KL and Litton did in the first game.”