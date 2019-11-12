Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh: Key takeaways from T20 series: Chahar, Shreyas shine, Pant struggles

By
Key takeaways from T20 series
Key takeaways from T20 series

Bengaluru, November 12: India wrested the T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1 after winning the decider at Nagpur by 30 runs. But was it all rosy for India during the series and a closer look will reveal that the home side still has a few flaws despite ticking a few boxes. MyKhel takes a look at the key takeaways for India from the series.

1. Shreyas Iyer at No 4

1. Shreyas Iyer at No 4

The No 4 slot has been a massive riddle for Indian team management for a while now and they have experiemented with KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar with limited success. But Shreyas Iyer gave a good audition in the series against Bangladesh with a fine knocks in all three matches that might have come as a huge relief for the team management.

2. Deepak Chahar takes a big step

2. Deepak Chahar takes a big step

India had an inexperienced attack going into the series but Deepak Chahar stood out as the leader with good effots across the series. In the third T20I at Nagpur, the pacer took 6/7, the best-ever figure in the format. But more than the numbers, the confidence Chahar showed while bowling at death on conditions that did not suit his style of bowling should please the management and the bowler himself.

3. Question mark over Shikhar Dhawan

3. Question mark over Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan is the preferred partner of Rohit Sharma in the white ball formats. But the left-hander has fallen short of expectations in two series in a row. He had muzzled outing against the West Indies away from home and the trend continued at home against Bangladesh. The string of scores 41 (42), 31 (27) and 19 (16) might not immediately put him in trouble but Dhawan would like to have a better run soon before the team management try KL Rahul, who made fluent fifty at Nagpur, as opener.

4. Rishabh Pant's struggles continue

4. Rishabh Pant's struggles continue

Pant had a below-par outing with the bat, making 27 off 26 balls and 6 off 9 balls and that never suited the DNA of Pant the batsman. And he was rather out of sorts behind the wickets too. There were missed catches and DRS calls that impacted the course of the match adversely but the team management has continued to back Pant. It is time for him to match the potential with performance to vindicate the faith of the team in him.

5. Khaleel Ahmed goes down the curve

5. Khaleel Ahmed goes down the curve

The left-arm pacer got a chance in all three matches but was way below his best, leaking runs like a broken pipe. He failed to use the new ball to his advantage and could not contain the batsmen towards the end too. He can bring a different dimension to attack with his left-arm pace but right now Khaleel needs a conscious effort to find a way to up the level of his performance.

More DEEPAK CHAHAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
West Indies won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue