India vs Bangladesh: Injury scare for India as captain Rohit Sharma receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

The injury forced the Mumbaikar to leave the net session early ahead of Sunday's T20 International against Bangladesh.

Rohit, who is set to lead India in the T20 series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the blow from one sharp delivery which hit him on his left thigh. He immediately left the nets and looked unhappy with the pace at which the throwdown was hurled at him.

The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka's Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series.

Prep Time! #TeamIndia begin preparations for the T20I series at the Capital #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/iVcx36ey0q — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2019

Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets.

Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.

A team source later informed that Rohit was receiving treatment for the blow and didn't take further part in the net session.

"Rohit is getting treatment and we will update you when we get the details," a team source told PTI.

Meanwhile, the practice session also indiacted that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and number one choice Rishabh Pant was seen with gloves.

Plus, all eyes were on big-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube who was seen talking to head coach Ravi Shastri.

(With PTI inputs)