India vs Bangladesh: Injury scare for India as captain Rohit Sharma receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

By
India vs Bangladesh: Injury scare for India as captain Rohit Sharma receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

New Delhi, November 1: In a big injury scare for India ahead of the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh, captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns in New Delhi on Friday (November 1).

The injury forced the Mumbaikar to leave the net session early ahead of Sunday's T20 International against Bangladesh.

Rohit, who is set to lead India in the T20 series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the blow from one sharp delivery which hit him on his left thigh. He immediately left the nets and looked unhappy with the pace at which the throwdown was hurled at him.

India Vs Bangladesh: It is not ideal but it's same for both teams, says Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Delhi smog

The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka's Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series.

Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets.

Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.

India Vs Bangladesh: Team India needs to bat better while setting the target, says batting coach Vikram Rathour

A team source later informed that Rohit was receiving treatment for the blow and didn't take further part in the net session.

"Rohit is getting treatment and we will update you when we get the details," a team source told PTI.

Meanwhile, the practice session also indiacted that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and number one choice Rishabh Pant was seen with gloves.

Plus, all eyes were on big-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube who was seen talking to head coach Ravi Shastri.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
