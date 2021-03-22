India vs England 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

India might continue with the squad albeit with slight modifications that served in the T20Is. They have added three players pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and batsman Suryakumar Yadav to the squad and can be expected to give them chances at some stage. KL Rahul is the second wicketkeeper behind Rishabh Pant but his modest form in the T20Is might work against him for a place in the Playing 11. Shikhar Dhawan, who played just one match in the T20I series, might get a look in as the second opener with Rohit Sharma considering his comfort and record in the 50-over format.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a rather modest T20Is, and Kuldeep Yadav might battle it out for spinner's slot and as such Chahal might hold a slight edge over the left-arm wrist spinner.

2. Team News - England

England have suffered a massive jolt as pacer Jofra Archer has withdrawn from the ODIs because of an elbow injury. England have added Liam Livingstone to the squad and have taken Dawid Malan, Jake Ball and Chris Jordan as travelling members of the ODI squad in the event of an emergency.

3. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

4. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.