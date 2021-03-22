Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs England 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

By
India vs England 1st ODI: Dream11
India vs England 1st ODI: Dream11

Pune, March 22: After scripting a come from behind victory in the T20I series, India will now look forward to take a head-start in the ODI series beginning here on Tuesday (March 23). India once again will have a slight advantage of playing at home but England are world champions in this format and are no mere pushovers.

England have the wherewithal to upset India, and be a part of this exciting contest in the form of MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

India might continue with the squad albeit with slight modifications that served in the T20Is. They have added three players pacer Prasidh Krishna, all-rounder Krunal Pandya and batsman Suryakumar Yadav to the squad and can be expected to give them chances at some stage. KL Rahul is the second wicketkeeper behind Rishabh Pant but his modest form in the T20Is might work against him for a place in the Playing 11. Shikhar Dhawan, who played just one match in the T20I series, might get a look in as the second opener with Rohit Sharma considering his comfort and record in the 50-over format.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a rather modest T20Is, and Kuldeep Yadav might battle it out for spinner's slot and as such Chahal might hold a slight edge over the left-arm wrist spinner.

2. Team News - England

2. Team News - England

England have suffered a massive jolt as pacer Jofra Archer has withdrawn from the ODIs because of an elbow injury. England have added Liam Livingstone to the squad and have taken Dawid Malan, Jake Ball and Chris Jordan as travelling members of the ODI squad in the event of an emergency.

3. Playing 11

3. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar/Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

4. Dream11

4. Dream11

Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Eoin Morgan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

More ENGLAND IN INDIA 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, March 22, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More