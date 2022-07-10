India vs England, 1st ODI: London Kennington Oval Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. India vs England ODI stats at Ova

This is one of the oldest cricketing venue in England. England have played 49 ODIs at this venue, winning 30 and losing 17 and 2 matches ended up as no-result. In their turn, India have played 16 ODIs here and they have won 6 matches and lost 9, and one match ended up as no-result.

2. Oval Stadium details

Original name: Kennington Oval, now Kia Oval

Capacity: 28000

Host county: Surrey

Owned by: Charles (Prince of Wales), Duchess of Cornwall.

Established: 1845

Boundary length: Onside: 67M, Off-side: 70M, Vauxhall End: 68M, Pavilion End: 66M.

Average ODI score: 250

3 London Weather

On Tuesday (July 12), London will see an unusually high 31 degrees on the barometer. There could be spells with heavy clouds over the city but there is no threat of rain during the match, and we poised to see a full-fledged 50-over game.

4 The Kennington Oval Pitch report

The Kennington Oval pitch is generally a flat one with matches often producing high scoring thrillers. The spinners might just have to play a larger role at this venue as the pitch might wear out as the match progresses. Batsmen can trust the bounce here and play their shots while pacers might get some initial purchase from the pitch.

5 The Oval ODI stats

Highest total: 398/5, New Zealand

Highest Total: India: 352/5 vs Australia

Lowest total: 103 all out, England

Lowest total: India: 158 all out

Most runs: Eoin Morgan: 705 runs

Most runs: India: Shikhar Dhawan: 443 runs

Most 100s: M Trescothick, S Dhawan: 3 each

Highest individual score: Evin Lewis: 176

Highest individual score: India: S Dhawan: 125

Most wickets: James Anderson: 30

Most wickets: India: Bhuvneshwar, R Jadeja: 8

Best bowling: 6/42: Umar Gul

Best bowling: India: Ravindra Jadeja: 5/36

Most catches: Joe Root: 10

Most catches: India: Kapil Dev, M Kaif: 4

Highest partnership: M Trescothick / V Solanki: 200

Highest partnership: India: S Gavaskar / Mohammad Azharuddin: 163.