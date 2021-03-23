India vs England, 1st ODI: One of our sweetest victories in the recent past: Kohli on India’s 66-run win

India vs England, 1st ODI: Krunal Pandya enjoys debut to savour as England collapse to defeat

The home team put up a commendable show with both bat and ball to secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Talking about India’s win during the post-match presentation ceremony, captain Kohli said, “One of our sweetest victories in recent past. We haven't won many good games in ODIs. A comeback from all our bowlers. Going for a few runs early on and coming back was amazing. Krunal as well. Shardul, Bhuvi were amazing. I am a really proud man right now. Team showed great character and intensity.”

India vs England, 1st ODI Highlights: India beat England by 66 runs to secure 1-0 lead in ODI series

The captain lauded opener Shikhar Dhawan’s innings as the India opener laid down the foundation of India’s innings with a solid knock of 98 off 106. “Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. Didn't get much after the first T20I. KL as well, back among the runs. So we want to back people who will do a selfless job. It's a healthy competition between everyone for every slot. We have 2-3 players available for every slot. The management has done these discussions with senior players as well. We are on the right path.

“A special mention to Shikhar again. His body language was amazing when he wasn't playing. He was motivating players, running with extra stuff like water. Today he deservedly got the result he achieved. Made a very important contribution. You saw it was tricky first up and the openers had to start off that way. In that context, his innings was very important since he batted the tough overs. His contribution was better than what the scorecard was,” Kohli said after the match.