India vs England, 1st T20I: Probable India 11 for Ahmedabad match; Focus on Tewatia, Bhuvneshwar

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit had a wonderful Test series and made a big hundred in the second Chennai Test. Now, he is back to a format in which he has made more impression over the years. Rohit will be doubly dangerous.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed opener will make his first outing in the 2021 after playing some good knocks against Australia late last year. Dhawan had a good IPL 2020 for the Delhi Capitals too and he will be eager to make a mark in the T20 World Cup year.

3. Virat Kohli

The India skipper is going through a relative lean patch since late 2019 and Kohli will be eager to come out of it with a bang. A few match-winning knocks will keep him in the race in an important year.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas have a good chance to further cement his place at No 4. He had a couple of good knocks against Australia and in the IPL 2020 too the right-hander fared fine. A good series against England will make a front-line contender to be in India's mix for T20 WC.

5. Rishabh Pant (WK)

Pant has been in fine form of late and his hundred in the fourth Test against England at the same venue might have taken his confidence to the skies. Armed with confidence and skills, Pant could be an explosive force in the T20I series.

6. Hardik Pandya

This will be a much-awaited return. Hardik mainly played as a batsman in the series against Australia. The all-rounder had shared the pictures of him bowling at nets in his Twitter handle, and if he can give four overs consistently it will boost the team balance of India to a great extent.

7. Axar Patel

Axar Patel made a big footprint in the series against England in the Test series with his left-arm spin. Axar has always been thrifty in the T20 format as he has showed in the IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals. He should be in the 11.

8. Washington Sundar

Washington too has been going through some brilliant times recently since the tour to Australia where he made his Test debut. The TN offie could be entrusted to bowl in the Power Plays and he has indeed become a better batsman too.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar has missed a lot of action thanks to a spate of injuries with the latest setback coming in the IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will be eager to lead India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and keep himself in the mix for the T20 World Cup.

10. Shardul Thakur

Shardul played a stellar role for India in the white ball series against Australia and in the Test series too. Thakur should be the second seamer in the side after Bhuvneshwar.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

The canny Yuzvendra Chahal will be back to India fold after the white ball series against Australia. England will be better watch out for the leg-spinner.