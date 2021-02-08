India vs England 2021, 1st Test: First two days was like playing on road, says Ishant Sharma

Ishant reached the landmark when he trapped Dan Lawrence with a delivery that swung back sharply before hitting his pads in England's second innings on the fourth day of the opening Test in Chennai.

Besides Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434), Ravichandran Ashwin (377 before this game), Harbhajan Singh (417), and Zaheer Khan (311) are the other bowlers from the country who have reached the landmark.

The 32-year-old Ishant reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club and expressed his delight at reaching 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Ishant Sharma takes 300th Test wicket: Third India pacer to go past the landmark

"Quite a roller-coaster life so far. A lot of experiences, I've learned a lot about how to bowl in the subcontinent, and what lengths to bowl when we go abroad," Ishant said at the end of the day's play.

"Feeling a bit sore, just played four-over T20 games in domestic, and came back and straightaway bowled 35 overs."

India were set a world record target of 420 to win the opening Test here and Ishant said his team is positive about it, especially after their incredible showings in Australia recently.

"If we get a good start tomorrow, I''m sure we can chase this down. We have a fearless batting line-up, and we''re very positive about this.

"First two days it felt like we were playing on the road, but on the fourth day it started turning a bit and we caught a bit of a break.

India vs England: R Ashwin becomes first spinner in 114 years to take a wicket on the first ball of an innings

"Even on the first two days I thought we bowled well even though we weren''t getting much help," Ishant added.

The BCCI and ICC joined some cricketers in congratulating the seasoned pacer who began his Test career way back in 2007.

"Congratulations @ImIshant. He becomes the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He traps Lawrence in the front as England lose their third wicket," the BCCI tweeted soon after he accomplished the feat.

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🎆



Congratulations @ImIshant. He becomes the third Indian fast bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He traps Lawrence in the front as England lose their third wicket. #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fgKJnae4nm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2021

The ICC also lauded the seasoned fast bowler's achievement, coming after more than 13 years of toil.

"Ishant Sharma becomes the third India pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests. What an achievement!" the ICC tweeted.

Ishant Sharma becomes the third India pacer after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to reach the 300-wicket mark in Tests 👏



What an achievement!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wEUPiCKHFf — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Ishant's former teammate Mohammed Kaif also took to laud the pacer as an unassuming and unsung champion.

He never gives up, he never complains, he never lacks in intensity. Ishant Sharma is India's most unassuming, unsung champion. Please stand up and applaud his 300 Test wickets. Nation needs to acknowledge and salute this soldier — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 8, 2021

(With PTI inputs)