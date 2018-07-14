India Vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Updates: Kuldeep draws first blood, Bairstow departs for 38

London, July 14: England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second ODI here at the Lord's on Saturday (July 14).

Both England and India are playing with the unchanged sides that featured in the first one-dayer.

Team India would be looking to put up another dominant show and clinch the series. India skipper Virat Kohli would want his team not to repeat any mistake and give England an opportunity to equalise the three-match series. England came back strongly in the second T20I in Cardiff and defeated India convincingly to level the series and the series went for a decider.

With only a day's gap between the two matches, it hasn't worked out in England's favour who have their task cut out once again after going down by eight wickets in the series opener.

In conditions resembling those in Manchester, in terms of a dry pitch, the English batsmen failed to comprehend Kuldeep's wrist spin. Like at Old Trafford, he was also helped by the breeze blowing across the ground and gained drift, bamboozling the batsmen to pick his best figures in ODI cricket.

Here are the live updates:

Unlike in the T20I series, England do not have the option of battling this phenomenon with a practice outing against the spin-bowling machine, Merlyn. With both teams travelling to London on Friday, there might not even be enough time to sit down for some video analysis.

In that light, the English batsmen will have to contend mentally with how to play Yadav.

England were once again trapped in Kuldeep Yadav's spin as the young India chinaman returned with a six-for in the 1st ODI and ensured the visitors had a paltry total to chase.

With only a day's gap in the two matches, England will have their task cut out once again to counter Kuldeep's spin and come out victorious. In the aftermath of their loss in 1st T20I, the English camp deployed the services of spin-bowling machine 'Merlyn' at Cardiff.

It remains to be seen if captain Eoin Morgan asks for another such practice session to counter Kuldeep's impact.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.