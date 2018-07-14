India Vs England, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Updates: Kuldeep draws first blood, Bairstow departs for 38

London, July 14: England skipper Eoin Morgan has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second ODI here at the Lord's on Saturday (July 14).
Both England and India are playing with the unchanged sides that featured in the first one-dayer.
Team India would be looking to put up another dominant show and clinch the series. India skipper Virat Kohli would want his team not to repeat any mistake and give England an opportunity to equalise the three-match series. England came back strongly in the second T20I in Cardiff and defeated India convincingly to level the series and the series went for a decider.
With only a day's gap between the two matches, it hasn't worked out in England's favour who have their task cut out once again after going down by eight wickets in the series opener.
In conditions resembling those in Manchester, in terms of a dry pitch, the English batsmen failed to comprehend Kuldeep's wrist spin. Like at Old Trafford, he was also helped by the breeze blowing across the ground and gained drift, bamboozling the batsmen to pick his best figures in ODI cricket.
Here are the live updates:
This lad is an absolute handful. Although that was quite unlucky for Bairstow.— Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) July 14, 2018
England : The nemesis of Kuldeep arrives ! @imkuldeep18 #IndvsEng— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 14, 2018
Wicket! Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced in the 11th over and he immediately gets the breakthrough on the second ball. Bairstow (38) tried to slog sweep the chinaman, misses it completely and the ball hits the stumps. England: 69/1 after 11.2 overs.
Eoin Morgan elected to bat first for the first time in 10 ODIs where he won the toss.
The last time he decided to bat first was in the 2016 Nottingham ODI against Pakistan (Scored 444/3). #ENGvIND
Eoin Morgan elected to bat first for the first time in 10 ODIs where he won the toss.— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) July 14, 2018
The last time he decided to bat first was in the 2016 Nottingham ODI against Pakistan (Scored 444/3). #ENGvIND
England have once again got off to a solid start in the powerplay. Roy and Bairstow are looking dangerous like the previous ODI.
6,0,4,4,1,1! 16 runs came from that over bowled by Hardik Pandya and England reach 49 after 7 overs. Jonny Bairstow is looking in dangerous form.
After 6 overs, England have reached 32 without any loss. Three bowlers have been introduced by skipper Virat Kohli so far but they haven't got any breakthroughs. Bairstow and Roy are taking their time to settle down to play a big knock.
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have opened the English innings and they are batting just like the previous game. England are off to a positive start with the new ball against pacers Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
India skipper Virat Kohli said he would have opted to chase had he won the toss. So, it's a win-win situation for both the teams.
So, England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and has elected to bat first. They are playing with an unchanged side.
India will be searching for their 37th ODI victory in England and Wales; outside India, only in Sri Lanka (43) have they managed more wins in the format. India have now won eight of their last nine ODIs, including their last three on the bounce and have also won their last seven in a row when batting second and chasing a target.
England have won their last seven multi-game bilateral ODI series on the bounce; however, in only one of those series did they lose the opening fixture. India have lost only one of their last six ODIs played at Lord’s, picking up four wins (three against England) and a tie in that time.
Kuldeep Yadav took career-best figures of 6/25 in the first ODI of this series, and has now taken four or more scalps in three of his last five ODIs overall.
Jonny Bairstow has posted scores of 72* and 51 in his only two previous ODI innings at Lord’s, leaving him with a batting average of 123.00 at the venue - the best of any England player.
Match Facts! Rohit Sharma has hit two centuries in his last three ODI innings and how now hit eight since the beginning of 2017; only Virat Kohli (9) has hit more in that time.
Unlike in the T20I series, England do not have the option of battling this phenomenon with a practice outing against the spin-bowling machine, Merlyn. With both teams travelling to London on Friday, there might not even be enough time to sit down for some video analysis.
In that light, the English batsmen will have to contend mentally with how to play Yadav.
England were once again trapped in Kuldeep Yadav's spin as the young India chinaman returned with a six-for in the 1st ODI and ensured the visitors had a paltry total to chase.
With only a day's gap in the two matches, England will have their task cut out once again to counter Kuldeep's spin and come out victorious. In the aftermath of their loss in 1st T20I, the English camp deployed the services of spin-bowling machine 'Merlyn' at Cardiff.
It remains to be seen if captain Eoin Morgan asks for another such practice session to counter Kuldeep's impact.
Playing XIs:
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
