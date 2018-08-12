India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Anderson makes early inroads before rain stops play

London, Aug 12: Beleaguered India would be looking to put up an improved show on the fourth day and manage to pick up the remaining England wickets when they come out to play on day four of the second Test match here on Sunday (August 12).

Chris Woakes marked his return to Test cricket with a maiden century, and in the able company of Jonny Bairstow, handed England a massive advantage.

Woakes struck a polished ton as England finished day three in a dominant position, reaching 357 for six when bad light stopped play at the Lord's. Woakes walked off unbeaten on 120 runs with Sam Curran batting on 22 not out and the hosts are better placed in the match.

England led by 250 runs and a day after bowling out India for 107, the English duo showed the way to the visiting batsmen as to how to bat on this wicket, even though the strip eased out considerably.

Woakes came into the game after an injury-induced break and as a replacement for the in-form Ben Stokes. Post tea, Woakes and Bairstow (93) took their sixth-wicket partnership to 189 runs. They scored at a quick clip as Indian shoulders dropped and their spirits sank. There was almost no fight as both batsmen marched towards their centuries in style.

Woakes got there first, off 129 balls, as their 150-partnership came in just 219 deliveries. Bairstow slowed down with the landmark in sight and paid the price for it with Hardik Pandya (2-66) nabbing him just short of three-figures.

Dinesh Karthik took a diving one-handed catch to the right to dismiss him. Curran then came to the crease and started smacking the ball around. India took the second new ball as soon as it was due, but the players went off for bad light after just one over.

Earlier, Bairstow and Jos Buttler (24) took their fifth-wicket partnership to 42 runs. England crossed 100 in the 27th over, even as Mohammed Shami (3-74) and Ishant Sharma bowled brilliant spells. Both batsmen played and missed a lot, with Bairstow in particular searching for timing as he played quite a few inside-edges that missed his stumps.