India Vs England, 2nd Test, Live Updates: Anderson makes early inroads before rain stops play

London, Aug 12: Beleaguered India would be looking to put up an improved show on the fourth day and manage to pick up the remaining England wickets when they come out to play on day four of the second Test match here on Sunday (August 12).
Chris Woakes marked his return to Test cricket with a maiden century, and in the able company of Jonny Bairstow, handed England a massive advantage.
Woakes struck a polished ton as England finished day three in a dominant position, reaching 357 for six when bad light stopped play at the Lord's. Woakes walked off unbeaten on 120 runs with Sam Curran batting on 22 not out and the hosts are better placed in the match.
England led by 250 runs and a day after bowling out India for 107, the English duo showed the way to the visiting batsmen as to how to bat on this wicket, even though the strip eased out considerably.
It has started raining again at Lord's and the covers are back. Cheteshwar Pujara - 5*(25balls) and Ajinkya Rahane 1* (6balls) making their way back to the dressing room. India are 17/2 in 9 overs and they are still trailing by 272 runs. James Anderson has been the tormentor in chief for India by getting rid of openers cheaply again.
They've taken an early lunch. #ENGvIND— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 12, 2018
The openers have continued to disappoint on this tour and their form is emerging as a major concern for the team.
Scores of Indian openers in this Test series:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 12, 2018
Birmingham - 20, 26, 6, 13
Lord's - 0, 8, 0, 10
83 runs at average 10.37 - currently their second lowest in any Test series (8+ inns). #EngvInd
That moment for Anderson!
💯🙌#ENGvIND#LoveLords https://t.co/oMEhqQAAij— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 12, 2018
That's why Anderson is considered most dangerous new ball bowler.
Dismissing most opening batsman in Tests:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 12, 2018
155 G McGrath
151 J ANDERSON *
130 M Muralitharan
127 Kapil Dev
125 C Walsh
111 R Hadlee#ENGvIND
Wicket! KL Rahul's innings comes to an end for 10 and once again it's James Anderson who's made the early inroads for his team. India are reeling at 13/2 in just 6.1 overs.
Raining wickets at Lord's after India have started batting...— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2018
Last ten second innings knocks for Murali Vijay: 3, 0, 7, 2, 8, 9, 13, 9, 25, 6.
Dale Steyn praises Anderson!
I love how quick Jimmy is between deliveries. No stares, no words, no fuss. Gets back to his mark, bowls with intent, intelligence and great energy.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 12, 2018
Man knows what he wants (wkts) and most of all, he knows how to get them.
Impressive bro 👍🏼
100 wickets for Anderson at Lord's with that Vijay wicket.
The wicket of Murali Vijay today made Jimmy Anderson the leading wicket-taker in India-England Test matches as he moves ahead of Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's tally of 95.— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 12, 2018
Also becomes the first to take 100 wickets at Lord's.#ENGvIND
Wicket! India start their innings and immediately lose Murali Vijay for 0. Vijay has failed to open his account in both the innings and succumbs to James Anderson's pace.
100 wickets at lords! Pretty good achievement! Hats off James Anderson! #afewmoretocome— Ryan Harris (@r_harris413) August 12, 2018
Wicket & That's the Declaration from England skipper Joe Root. England end their first innings for 396/7 as Sam Curran departs for 40. The hosts lead India by whopping 289 runs and the visitors would have to score these many runs to avoid an innings defeat. It's not going to be an easy task for them as the conditions are overcast and might assist the English pacers.
England might have batted a little too long today. But if the weather holds, they have enough time to go 2-0 up. Keep an eye on Kohli— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018
4 6 0 1 4 2! 17 runs came from that over from Shami and England reach 396/6 and lead swells to 289. Declaration after touching 300?
Shami has bowled beautifully this morning but as England go for the slog in readiness for the declaration, the figures are getting dented— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 12, 2018
England 379/6 after 87 overs and they lead India by 272 runs. The conditions are overcast but the bowlers are hardly being able to break the partnership. It's more of a mental test for the Indians than skills.
India captain Virat Kohli hasn't stepped into the field with due to a stiff back. Team India is being led by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side.
If England bat long it will be good for India, feels Deepdas Gupta.
Longer Eng bat the better it would b for India #INDvENG— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) August 12, 2018
Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have put up 50-run stand between them and India are still searching for their first breakthrough of the day.
Look's like we are in for another start-stop day at Lord's as there is a slight drizzle already.
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the 2nd Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2018
There's a slight drizzle on at the moment and the pitch is under cover.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/P4SePJhyp6
Woakes came into the game after an injury-induced break and as a replacement for the in-form Ben Stokes. Post tea, Woakes and Bairstow (93) took their sixth-wicket partnership to 189 runs. They scored at a quick clip as Indian shoulders dropped and their spirits sank. There was almost no fight as both batsmen marched towards their centuries in style.
Woakes got there first, off 129 balls, as their 150-partnership came in just 219 deliveries. Bairstow slowed down with the landmark in sight and paid the price for it with Hardik Pandya (2-66) nabbing him just short of three-figures.
Dinesh Karthik took a diving one-handed catch to the right to dismiss him. Curran then came to the crease and started smacking the ball around. India took the second new ball as soon as it was due, but the players went off for bad light after just one over.
Earlier, Bairstow and Jos Buttler (24) took their fifth-wicket partnership to 42 runs. England crossed 100 in the 27th over, even as Mohammed Shami (3-74) and Ishant Sharma bowled brilliant spells. Both batsmen played and missed a lot, with Bairstow in particular searching for timing as he played quite a few inside-edges that missed his stumps.
