India vs England, 2nd Test: R Ashwin completes 29th fifer to bundle tourists out for 134 at Chepauk

R Ashwin continued his good form with the ball as he returned with impeccable figures of 5/43 as the tourists witnessed a batting collapse on the Chepauk track which has plenty to offer to the spinners. Ishant Sharma (2/22) and debutant Axar Patel (2/40) picked up two wickets each. Pacer Mohammed Siraj (1/5) bagged a wicket.

R Ashwin is the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets of left-handed batsmen.



Bowlers taking the wicket of left-handed batsmen most often in Tests:-

200* - R Ashwin

191 - Muttiah Muralitharan

190 - James Anderson

172 - Glenn McGrath

172 - Shane Warne#INDvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 14, 2021

Ashwin got the wicket of Stuart Broad to complete his 29th fifer and the Tamil Nadu off-spinner also became the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 200 wickets of left-handed batsmen.

#Ashwin is in great company when he entered a 'special' 200 club! Congratulations @ashwinravi99 for getting most left handers in Test. And, another 5 wicket haul at home. But this one in Chennai is always more special, I guess! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LtzLHQnF76 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 14, 2021

The day belonged to the Indian spinners as they had England reeling on an exploding pitch. India, who resumed the day at 300 for six, could only score 29 runs in the morning session with Rishabh Pant (58 not out of 77 balls) running out of partners.

At the innings break, England were trailing India by 195 runs and just managed to avoid the follow-on face a herculean task in getting close to India's first innings score of 329 on a dustbowl. Local star Ravichandran Ashwin struck at the stroke of lunch and tea break to help the hosts dominate.

Dan Lawrence (9, 52 balls) was caught at short-leg by Shubman Gill as England sank into further trouble before lunch and Ben Stokes was dismissed by a peach of a delivery from Ashwin soon after play resumed in the second session.

Pacer Ishant Sharma provided the first breakthrough for India when he had left-handed opener Rory Burns LBW for a duck with a ball that nipped back and beat his defensive push. The other opener Dom Sibley (16, 25 balls, 3X4) was the next to go, caught by Virat Kohli at leg-slip off Ashwin, which was given by the third umpire after India chose to review as the on-field umpire turned down the appeal for a catch.

The big wicket of captain Joe Root (6, 12 balls), who tormented the host bowlers in the first Test, was taken by debutant Axar Patel (1/9) when the England captain's attempted sweep against the turn landed safely in the hands of Ashwin at short fine-leg.

Earlier, India added 29 runs to their overnight score. The aggressive Pant scored 25 of those runs, hitting two fours and two sixes to remain unbeaten. For England, pacer Olly Stone finished with 3 for 47 in his first game in India.