India vs England, 2nd Test: Shane Warne predicts visitors to be bundled out for 157 in first innings

India are currently 324/8 with Rishabh Pant (57*) and Kuldeep Yadav (0*) at the crease after overnight batsman Axar Patel and tailender Ishant Sharma persihed in the space of two balls to Moeen Ali in the second over of the second day.

While the spin legend predicted India to score 359 in their first innings, he took to social media and said England will get bowled out for 157 on the rank turner in Chennai.

"My prediction for today's play in the second test between England and India in Chennai !!! India all out 359 and batting again by no later than tea - after bowling England out for 157," tweeted Warne.

My prediction for today’s play in the second test between England and India in Chennai !!! India all out 359 and batting again by no later than tea - after bowling England out for 157 !!! @nassercricket @isaguha @harbhajan_singh @MichaelVaughan @robkey612 @SkyCricket @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

India lost three wickets in the final hour of first day's play after Rohit Sharma's sensational knock had set the India innings up on Saturday (February 13). However, the hosts lost Rohit (161), Ajinkya Rahane (67), and Ravichandran Ashwin (15) in the final hour of the play after holding the fort before tea.

Rahane and Rohit shared a formidable partnership of 162 runs on day one and this stand helped the hosts gain an upper hand in the match. At stumps, India's score reads 300/6 with Pant and Patel unbeaten at 33 and five runs respectively.

For England, Leach took two and Ali picked four while Olly Stone and skipper Joe Root scalped a wicket each.

Skipper Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat first, having made three changes to their lineup from the first Test as they brought in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, England also made four changes as the side brought in Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Ben Foakes in place of Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler.

(With Agency inputs)