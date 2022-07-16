India vs England, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

1 Squads
India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain / WK), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.
2 Possible Playing 11
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (captain / wk), 6. Liam Livingstone 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11. Reece Topley.
3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 David Willey, 9 Reece Topley, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant.
4 Match Prediction
Both England and India are on even keel now winning a match each. So who has edge in the series-deciding 3rd ODI at Old Trafford? There is not much to separate from the two teams but India have a bit more experience in their bowling line-up and that could tilt balance ever so more lightly in India’s favour. So, we will pick India as the winner in the 3rd India vs England ODI.