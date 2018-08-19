India vs England 3rd Test Highlights: Kohli, Rahane boost India

James Anderson took his 100th Test wicket against India when he had Hardik Pandya (18) caught at second slip by Jos Buttler off what became the last ball of the day.

Test debutant Rishabh Pant was 22 not out, with Chris Woakes taking three for 75 in 20 overs.

FULL SCOREBOARD

India had been in trouble at 82 for three on the stroke of lunch before a stand of 159 between Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (81) revived their fortunes. England lead this five-match series 2-0.

It was a heartening sight for India, who badly needed a significant partnership after twice being bowled out cheaply in an innings and 159-run defeat in the second Test at Lord's that left them 2-0 down in a five-match series.

1

42376

England captain Joe Root may have been left wondering about the wisdom of bowling first on a day where conditions had become progressively better for batting.

And there could be fresh questions surrounding England's decision to drop Sam Curran, whose left-arm swing bowling added variety to an otherwise all right-arm pace attack, and recall Ben Stokes just days after his acquittal on a charge of affray.

Woakes had tea figures of three for 45 from 15 overs whereas fellow pace-bowling all-rounder Stokes had none for 47 in 11.

Much of the pre-match attention had been focused on the recall of Stokes, who on Tuesday was found not guilty by a court on charges that stemmed from a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year.

Stokes had missed the second Test because it clashed with his trial. Woakes, his replacement at Lord's, made the most of that opportunity to score a maiden Test century and take key wickets as well.

India made an encouraging start after losing the toss at a Trent Bridge ground renowned for aiding swing bowlers.

There had been concerns over the reception Stokes might receive from the crowd. But when he came on to bowl, as first change, there was neither excessive cheering nor notable jeering, with the modest applause usually reserved for a bowler starting his spell greeting his introduction into the attack.