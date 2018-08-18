India vs England, 3rd Test Live: Virat Kohli and his band eye redemption

Nottingham, August 18: India will face England in the third Test that the visitors will hope at least to draw if not win to stay relevant in the five-match series. England have won at Edgbaston and at Lord's to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Only Don Bradman's Australia have managed to reverse a 0-2 deficit in the shores of England and that happened way back in 1936-37. So, the task is tough for India who also tussle with the modest form of frontline batsmen except skipper Virat Kohli, who has cleared fitness test to play this match.

Will Rishabh Pant make his debut? Will Jasprit Bumrah return to the side mostly at the expense of Umesh Yadav.

Jimmy has swing and Broad seam movement. Good contest so far Here's match time. Here's Dhawan and Rahul. And here's Anderson Playing XIs: England - Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson India - Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah TOSS: England won and they are bowling. Rishabh Pant is making his debut and he's in for Dinesh Karthik. While Jasprit Bumrah in for Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan for M Vijay.