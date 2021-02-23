India Vs England: Top run scorers, leading wicket-takers, key stats for India and England in Pink-Ball Test

It will be the first time when the two teams see each other in the Pink-Ball Test and the second match of a similar nature in India. India played their first Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens while England played their maiden Day-Night Test in 2017 against West Indies in Birmingham.

Virat Kohli set to break MS Dhoni's record: India skipper says such records do not matter for him

Here are key stats for India and England from the Day-Night Tests the two teams have played so far:

# England have played 3 pink-ball Tests; won 1 and lost 2.

# In their first D/N Test, England registered an emphatic win by an innings and 209 runs.

# The two D/N Tests that Engalnd lost were against Australia (Adelaide 2017) and New Zealand (Auckland 2018).

# England lost to New Zealand by an innings and 49 runs

# England's lowest score in an innings in pink-ball Test: 58 against New Zealand.

India vs England, 3rd Test: Preview of Day-Night Test: Kohli's side focuses on series lead, WTC final

# Team India have played two pink-ball Tests (Vs Bangladesh in 2019 and Vs Australia in 2020).

# Virat Kohli's side won against Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs; lost to Australia in Adelaide by 8 wickets.

# India's lowest score in an innings - 36 against Australia.

India vs England, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli: No bad memories of Adelaide 36, his side ready for Pink Ball Test

# Joe Root (263 in 3 matches) and Virat Kohli (214 in 2 matches) are the highest run-scorers from the current England and India squad respectively.

# Joe Root's scores in Pink-Ball Tests: 136; 9, 67; 0, 51.

# James Anderson's bowling performances in Pink-Ball Tests: 3/34, 2/12; 1/74, 5/43; 3/97.

# Highest individual score for England in D/N Test: Alastair Cook - 243 vs West Indies

# Highest individual score for India in D/N Test: Virat Kohli - 136

# Virat Kohli's scores in Pink-Ball Tests: 136; 74, 4.

# James Anderson (14) and Umesh Yadav (11) are the highest wicket-takers from England and India squad respectively.

# Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have picked up a fifer each for India in the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh - 5/22 and 5/53 respectively.