India vs England, 4th T20I: Predicted Playing 11 of India; focus on flopping KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

1. Rohit Sharma

After a two-game break, Rohit returned to the Playing 11 for the third match. He made a 17-ball 15 before falling to Mark Wood. Rohit will be eager to make amends with a crucial knock.

2. Ishan Kishan

With KL Rahul misfiring, the management could be tempted to make Kishan the opener and push Rahul down the order or replace him with Suryakumar Yadav.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli batted at No 4 in the third match with Kishan taking his usual No 3. Kohli made a sparkling fifty, his second consecutive, and the skipper will be eager for another good knock in a series-levelling win.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Wood exploited Shreyas' short-ball syndrome in the third match but he is a dangerous customer and has several shots in his inventory. He batted at No 5 in the last match with Rishabh Pant coming in at No 4.

5. Rishabh Pant

Pant could not get going in the third T20I after making a 20-ball 25 and the left-hander will be eager for a typically crunching knock in this important match.

6. KL Rahul/Suryakumar Yadav

Rahul can be pushed down the order after his travails in the middle-order. Or will he get replaced with Suryakumar Yadav, who was dropped after making his debut in the second T20I.

7. Hardik Pandya

Hardik had a decent outing in the third T20I, scoring a 15-ball 17 that helped Virat Kohli score some quick runs in the backend of the innings and he send down three good overs. Hardik will be eager to build on that.

8. Washington Sundar

Washington bowled four tidy overs for 26 runs and took the wicket of Dawid Malan. He will be aiming for a bigger effort in the crunch match.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar too was quite alright giving away 27 runs in his four overs but India did not have a total on board to be benefitted by that neat spell. The pacer will be eyeing a couple of wickets too in the fourth match.

10. Shardul Thakur

Shardul was a bit expensive in the third match. Though India have the likes of Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar, the management could give Shardul the preference.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal / Axar Patel

Axar was benched after the first T20I. But the modest form of Chahal (1/44, 1/34, 1/41) could see his return. Or will the team prefer more experienced Chahal, India's highest wicket-taker in the T20Is, in a do-or-die tie.