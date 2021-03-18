India vs England, 4th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar come in for India as England bowl first

India vs England, 4th T20I Updates: England skipper Eoin Morgan wins toss, invites Virat Kohli to bat

Playing on the same pitch as the previous game, where the visitors registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win, Morgan didn’t take any risks as he opted to field first.

While England named an unchanged side, India wrung in a couple of changes. A surprise change was dropping debutant Ishan Kishan, but another debutant Suryakumar Yadav found his way back into the team. But the skipper justified the change saying Kishan had a niggle and that’s why will be missing out. Meanwhile Yuzvendra Chahal has been benched as Rahul Chahar finds a place in the playing XI.

Though losing the toss put India on the backfoot, captain Kohli said it was a good opportunity for the team to challenge themselves. Talking about the outcome of the toss and India’s plans, Kohli said, “Pretty happy! We were always willing to challenge ourselves, and probably would have done the opposite when we won the toss. Our record hasn’t been too bad in the recent past batting first, we just want to improve on every aspect. Tougher to set a total when you don’t know how the pitch will play out, but this pitch looks the best of the series.”

Meanwhile, talking about the changes in the side, the skipper said, “One forced change and one to give an opportunity. Rahul Chahar is going to get a chance to play in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. And Ishan Kishan has a niggle from when he dived at fine leg the other night, so Suryakumar Yadav comes in for him.”

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sunday, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (cape), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood