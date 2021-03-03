India vs England, 4th Test: Date, Time, TV timing, Live telecast, Live streaming, Pitch report details

1. Match date
The fourth Test will start on Thursday (March 4) at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium.
2. Match time
The match will start at 9.30 AM IST
3. Live telecast, live streaming
The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV. You can also follow the match through MyKhel.
4. Pitch report
The Motera pitch is expected to turn just like the one we saw for the third Test. The copious turn the pitch offered had put the batsmen from either side in turmoil. England were bowled out for 112 and 81, while India too did not fare any better getting skittled for 145 in their first innings. The nature of the pitch had vertically polarised the opinion among pundits and commoners. Some argued that the pitch was a disgrace while others put it forward that batsmen should know how to play on these kind of pitches.