India vs England, 4th Test: Date, Time, TV timing, Live telecast, Live streaming, Pitch report details

Ahmedabad, March 3: The fourth Test between India and England will begin at the Motera Stadium from Thursday (March 4) with the home side leading the four-match series 2-1. Odds are stacked heavily in favour of the Virat Kohli-led side as the pitch is expected to retain its characteristics during the third Test that India won by 10 wickets.

A win or draw is mandatory for India to enter the final of the World Test Championship as a 2-1 series verdict is enough to earn them a place in the summit clash. If England manage a draw at Motera then Australia will go through to the final and will face New Zealand at Lord's.

England has no such tangible gains but they can enter the white ball leg of the series against India with all the more confidence of earning a draw in a tough series. It will be a major boost for their image. So, here's details about the TV coverage.

1. Match date The fourth Test will start on Thursday (March 4) at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium. 2. Match time The match will start at 9.30 AM IST 3. Live telecast, live streaming The match will be live on Star Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV. You can also follow the match through MyKhel. 4. Pitch report The Motera pitch is expected to turn just like the one we saw for the third Test. The copious turn the pitch offered had put the batsmen from either side in turmoil. England were bowled out for 112 and 81, while India too did not fare any better getting skittled for 145 in their first innings. The nature of the pitch had vertically polarised the opinion among pundits and commoners. Some argued that the pitch was a disgrace while others put it forward that batsmen should know how to play on these kind of pitches.