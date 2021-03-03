India vs England, 4th Test: Do you know these quirky stats about Virat Kohli, Ashwin, James Anderson? Find out

Here's are some interesting, if not quirky, stats ahead of the fourth Test between India and England.

1. India will seal their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's against New Zealand, if they manage to avoid defeat in this match. England are no longer in the running to make the showpiece event.

2. India have managed to win each of their last 10 multi-game bilateral men's Test series played on home soil, that run beginning after they suffered a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of England in 2012; they will extend that run to 11, if they avoid losing the 4th Test against England.

3. India are yet to lose at the Narendra Modi Stadium in men's Test cricket versus England (W2, D1); the hosts have only tasted two defeats at the Ahmedabad ground in the format (W5, D6).

4. England have failed to win eight of their last nine men's Test matches played in India (W1, D2, L6). Joe Root's side has suffered back-to-back defeats in the format, having previously enjoyed an eight-match unbeaten streak (W6, D2).

5. England have failed to post totals of more than 178 in five of their six innings across this bilateral men's Test series; they only put up 193 over their two innings last time out at this very venue (24-25 February 2021), it was the fourth fewest they have ever managed to record during a Test match when finishing up all out in both knocks.

6. India and England meet again at Narendra Modi Stadium after Virat Kohli's men recorded a 10-wicket victory inside two days; the 3rd Test of this series was the fastest concluded men's Test match since 1935, the encounter at the end of last month required only 842 balls to decide a winner.

7. Joe Root claimed innings figures of 5/8 at this ground in the 3rd Test, the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (Arthur Gilligan's 6/7 v South Africa); it was the first time he had taken that many scalps in a first-class innings and it was the first example of an England captain taking a five-fer in men's Test cricket since 1983 (Bob Willis, 5/35 v New Zealand).

8. Joe Root (England) has only been out twice when playing a conventional or reverse sweep since the start of the Sri Lanka Test tour, scoring 233 runs in the process; the other England batsmen have recorded 206 runs between them over the same period, being dismissed on 12 occasions when deploying those strokes.

9. England's James Anderson has gone 454 deliveries without dismissing India's Virat Kohli in Test cricket; he has been dropped three times off his bowling in that time.

10. R Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes on 11 occasions in Test cricket, almost twice the number of any other bowler; the England all-rounder has only been able to average 18 against him.

(With OPTA inputs)