India vs England 5th T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates

1. Team News - India

India rested Ishan Kishan for the fourth T20I and the question is will he be back for the series decider? Suryakumar Yadav played a blinder in the last match and the management will be eager to give him another go. KL Rahul showed some flashes of his real form but he needs to build on this. Rahul Chahar, who came in for Yuzvendra Chahal, impressed with a good spell despite bowling a costly over against Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. But he might get another go in the fifth T20I. India will expect a fine score from Rohit Sharma, who got the beginnings but could not convert into something more substantial.

2. Team News - England

England have done well in this T20I series but they need some more consistency especially from the openers. Jason Roy has made three scores over 40s without going higher while Jos Buttler has made a fifty in the third T20I but together they have not fired and the English management will be hoping for a strong duet from the openers. Mark Wood continues to be the leader of the pack and hopefully Dawid Malan, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid too will lift their game in the clincher.

3. Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

4. Dream11

Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer.