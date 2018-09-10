Cricket

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 4 live updates: Alastair Cook brings up fifty as England build lead

Live Blog
By

The spotlight on Day 4 is on Englands Alastair Cook, who is playing his final international game
The spotlight on Day 4 is on England's Alastair Cook, who is playing his final international game

London, September 10: Eight more wickets - the Indian attack has its task cut out on Day Four of the final Test against England at the Oval in London on Monday (September 10).

England though have the momentum going into the penultimate day with Alastair Cook, who is playing his final internatiaonl game, batting quite comfortably in the middle along with captain Joe Root.

Scorecard | Day 3 highlights

Riding on Jos Buttler's 89 and Cook's 71, England posted a decent total of 332 in the first innings. The bowlers then reduced India to six for 160, before a late partnership with Hanuma Vihari (56) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 n.o) saw India fold for 292.

1
42378

England continue to build up their lead but the Indian bowlers could make their stint difficult at the Oval.

Live updates from Day 4:

04:05 pm

FOUR! India piling the pressure on Alastair Cook now. They place a short leg, silly point and first slip for the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja but that's no worry for Cook. He coolly waits for the turn and cuts across for a fine boundary. ENG 141/2

03:54 pm

Signing off on a high

03:45 pm

Bruce Mitchell (SA), Rodney Redmond (NZ), Alastair Cook (ENG) - Only 3 players in history have scored more than 50 in both innings of their debut and final international games. Redmond though played only one Test match

03:37 pm

FOUR! And what a way to reach your fifty! The left-handed tucks away a short ball by Jasprit Bumrah to the square leg boundary and then raises his bat to acknowledge the cheers from the crowd. The chef is really enjoying his time out there.

03:31 pm

Ishant Sharma leads the attack on the penultimate day of the tour. Joe Root and Alastair Cook out in the middle. The crowd has filled the stadium on a Monday and you can easily guess why - #ThankYouChef

03:25 pm

Soon, Alastair Cook will walk out to bat for the last time in an international game.

03:19 pm

Even if the Indian bowlers do get the Englishmen out early, the outcome of the Test hinges on the way the Indian batsmen apply themselves. Throughout the series, the Indian batting line-up has disappointed and have come under fire for their lack of intent. Will Monday (and Tuesday) be any different?

02:59 pm

Cook is closing in on a half-century in the second innnings.

02:57 pm

Welcome to MyKhel's live coverage of India's tour of England. It's the penultimate of the Test as well as the series and India will look to sign off on a high.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 14:57 [IST]
