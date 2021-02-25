India vs England: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika arrive to watch Pink Ball Test

The India captain Kohli's actor wife Anushka Sharma and their infant daughter Vamika have arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 24) to watch the third Test match between the two teams. While there are no images of Anushka and baby Vamika but celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle to share the update about their arrival in the financial capital of Gujarat.

While posting a couple of old images of the celebrity couple, Bhayani wrote on his Instagram handle: "Not sure if we are going to see a glimpse of baby Vamika today at the match but they surely don't want me around snooping 😭. #AnushkaSharma arrived today morning in Ahmedabad with baby Vamika to be part of this historic match at #moterastadium. Excited🔥 #virushka."

Earlier on day one, an enthusiastic fan breached the bio-bubble and security protocol as he entered the field of play to meet the Indian skipper.

However, the Indian skipper spotted him from far away and he immediately took a few steps back, asking the fan to return.

On realising his mistake, the fan turned back and seeing that the entire crowd started cheering. As part of the bio-bubble protocols, there is a high amount of strictness and the players and match officials are not allowed to meet anybody.

Even, the training sessions before the match are held with every precaution taken care of. The 50 per cent crowd has been allowed in the ongoing pink-ball Test here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The opening day of the Day-Night Test, Indians dominated as they bundled the English batsmen out for 112.